NICE Festival a multicultural mash-up at Norwalk's Oyster Shell
The Anacaona Haitian Dancers perform an African Royal Procession Dance during the inaugural Norwalk International Cultural Exchange Festival last summer at Oyster Shell Park in Norwalk. The festival returns this year on Saturday, July 8. less The Anacaona Haitian Dancers perform an African Royal Procession Dance during the inaugural Norwalk International Cultural Exchange Festival last summer at Oyster Shell Park in Norwalk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport Man Charged With 2014 Break-In At No...
|11 hr
|America Gentleman...
|3
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Mon
|Meggers1505
|77
|Caregivers for older adults receive LGBTQ training
|Jun 30
|Forest
|5
|Father, son arrested in New Canaan baseball par...
|Jun 21
|Was phartz
|4
|CT father, son arrested after teen injured duri...
|Jun 21
|MarshallS
|2
|Diner and a show: Otters play up natural draw o... (Apr '09)
|Jun 20
|Jim bob otter
|8
|Stamford Twilight League had a glorious history (Sep '09)
|Jun 20
|ron russo
|10
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC