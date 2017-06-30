Malloy: Christie a bully for closing ...

Malloy: Christie a bully for closing the beaches

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

In this Sunday, July 2, 2017, photo, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, right, uses the beach with his family and friends at the governor's summer house at Island Beach State Park in New Jersey. Christie is defending his use of the beach, closed to the public during New Jersey's government shutdown, saying he had previously announced his vacation plans and the media had simply "caught a politician keeping his word."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bridgeport Man Charged With 2014 Break-In At No... 22 hr WorkAvoider 4
Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09) Jul 3 Meggers1505 77
News Caregivers for older adults receive LGBTQ training Jun 30 Forest 5
News Father, son arrested in New Canaan baseball par... Jun 21 Was phartz 4
News CT father, son arrested after teen injured duri... Jun 21 MarshallS 2
News Diner and a show: Otters play up natural draw o... (Apr '09) Jun 20 Jim bob otter 8
News Stamford Twilight League had a glorious history (Sep '09) Jun 20 ron russo 10
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Sudan
  5. Iraq
 

Norwalk, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,742 • Total comments across all topics: 282,299,495

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC