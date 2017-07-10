Lifelong Educator Receives Norwalk ACTS Visionary Award
Norwalk ACTS recently presented its first annual Visionary Award to lifelong educator Dr. Saloma B. Grose in honor of her courage, tenacity and vision in support of all of Norwalk's children. Grose has dedicated her time, talents and resources toward making a positive and sustained impact in the lives of Norwalk's children, according to Anthony Allison, Norwalk ACTS Executive Director, who presented the award at this month's Community Convening.
