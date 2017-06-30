In Photos: Danbury Fair mall Fireworks
Alexis Aviles, 8, and John Gaudenzi, 9, of Danbury, wore Uncle Sam hats to the Danbury Fair mall fireworks display, Friday night, June 30, 2017, in Danbury, Conn. Alexis Aviles, 8, and John Gaudenzi, 9, of Danbury, wore Uncle Sam hats to the Danbury Fair mall fireworks display, Friday night, June 30, 2017, in Danbury, Conn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caregivers for older adults receive LGBTQ training
|Jun 30
|Forest
|5
|Bridgeport Man Charged With 2014 Break-In At No...
|Jun 29
|Gavone
|2
|Father, son arrested in New Canaan baseball par...
|Jun 21
|Was phartz
|4
|CT father, son arrested after teen injured duri...
|Jun 21
|MarshallS
|2
|Diner and a show: Otters play up natural draw o... (Apr '09)
|Jun 20
|Jim bob otter
|8
|Stamford Twilight League had a glorious history (Sep '09)
|Jun 20
|ron russo
|10
|Twins look back on nearly a century in Connecticut
|Jun 17
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC