In 25th year, Norwalk foundation relocates headquarters
Juanita James, CEO of Fairfield County's Community Foundation, in March 2017 in Fairfield, Conn., alongside Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling and Stamford Mayor David Martin. Juanita James, CEO of Fairfield County's Community Foundation, in March 2017 in Fairfield, Conn., alongside Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling and Stamford Mayor David Martin.
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport Man Charged With 2014 Break-In At No...
|16 hr
|WorkAvoider
|4
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Jul 3
|Meggers1505
|77
|Caregivers for older adults receive LGBTQ training
|Jun 30
|Forest
|5
|Father, son arrested in New Canaan baseball par...
|Jun 21
|Was phartz
|4
|CT father, son arrested after teen injured duri...
|Jun 21
|MarshallS
|2
|Diner and a show: Otters play up natural draw o... (Apr '09)
|Jun 20
|Jim bob otter
|8
|Stamford Twilight League had a glorious history (Sep '09)
|Jun 20
|ron russo
|10
