In 25th year, Norwalk foundation relocates headquarters

Juanita James, CEO of Fairfield County's Community Foundation, in March 2017 in Fairfield, Conn., alongside Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling and Stamford Mayor David Martin. Juanita James, CEO of Fairfield County's Community Foundation, in March 2017 in Fairfield, Conn., alongside Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling and Stamford Mayor David Martin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.