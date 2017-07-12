Hero Gives Shirt Off His Back to Aid ...

Hero Gives Shirt Off His Back to Aid Trapped Driver

Aaron Tucker, 32, in front of his Bridgeport halfway house today wearing a blood-splattered undershirt a short time after he and three auto service workers rescued a trapped driver who hit a tree and flipped over on Post Road East in Westport. Tucker, who said he left home with only $1.75 in his pocket, was on a bus en route to a job interview in Norwalk when the bus came upon the accident seconds after it occurred.

