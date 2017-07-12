Hero Gives Shirt Off His Back to Aid Trapped Driver

Aaron Tucker, 32, in front of his Bridgeport halfway house today wearing a blood-splattered undershirt a short time after he and three auto service workers rescued a trapped driver who hit a tree and flipped over on Post Road East in Westport. Tucker, who said he left home with only $1.75 in his pocket, was on a bus en route to a job interview in Norwalk when the bus came upon the accident seconds after it occurred.

