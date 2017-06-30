Heavy prison sentence coming for man convicted of Norwalk home...
A Bridgeport man faces as many as 50 years in jail after a jury convicted him of home invasion, burglary and assault of his Norwalk girlfriend. The jury of four men and two women came back with their unanimous verdict against Nector Marrero just 90 minutes after they began deliberations.
