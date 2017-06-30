Darien man charged with DUI

Police charged a 44-year-old Darien man with drunk driving after he was swerving in his Honda Accord and failed to stop at a stop sign. On July 2 around 2:30 a.m., an officer saw Glen Thomas , of Allen O'Neill Drive, exit Interstate 95 North and drive through the stop sign at the intersection of Tokeneke Road.

