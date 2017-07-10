Comings & Goings: Ulta Beauty to Post...

Comings & Goings: Ulta Beauty to Post Road East

Ulta Beauty, a full service salon, will open in 2018 at 1365 Post Road East in the former site of Anthropologie, according to Norwalk store manager Jennifer McIntosh. She said the business offers "all things beauty, all in one place" and includes a full service salon as well as drug store and department store brand cosmetics.

