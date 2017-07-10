Comings & Goings: Ulta Beauty to Post Road East
Ulta Beauty, a full service salon, will open in 2018 at 1365 Post Road East in the former site of Anthropologie, according to Norwalk store manager Jennifer McIntosh. She said the business offers "all things beauty, all in one place" and includes a full service salon as well as drug store and department store brand cosmetics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Brett Saltus still shooting Heroin? (Feb '13)
|5 hr
|Donnie
|35
|"Grace Church" New Canaan (Feb '14)
|7 hr
|RWoody
|4
|The Nowalk OUT OF CONTROL CRIME WAVE CONTINUES (Oct '11)
|15 hr
|Robby Rob
|4
|Bridgeport Man Charged With 2014 Break-In At No...
|Jul 6
|WorkAvoider
|4
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Jul 3
|Meggers1505
|77
|Caregivers for older adults receive LGBTQ training
|Jun 29
|Willis
|4
|Father, son arrested in New Canaan baseball par...
|Jun 21
|Was phartz
|4
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC