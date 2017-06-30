An Eversource Energy technician on a field call in Weston, Conn., on July 5, 2017.
Connecticut's two major utilities reported increases in blackout frequency and duration in 2016, according to a new study, while still near lows dating back 20 years. Connecticut requires Eversource Energy and the United Illuminating subsidiary of Avangrid to provide electricity outage data, which the state Public Utilities Regulatory Authority made public in late June.
