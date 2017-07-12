A Crash Turns Strangers Into Heroes
A horrific crash on Westport's Post Road East today turned strangers into heroes to aid a trapped driver in a smoking car. A Westport detective interviews workers from Vautrin Auto and Aaron Tucker of Bridgeport who pulled the injured driver from today's crash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help for victims of gangstalking (Oct '09)
|1 hr
|Tamika Driver
|46
|Is Brett Saltus still shooting Heroin? (Feb '13)
|8 hr
|Donnie
|35
|"Grace Church" New Canaan (Feb '14)
|10 hr
|RWoody
|4
|The Nowalk OUT OF CONTROL CRIME WAVE CONTINUES (Oct '11)
|18 hr
|Robby Rob
|4
|Bridgeport Man Charged With 2014 Break-In At No...
|Jul 6
|WorkAvoider
|4
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Jul 3
|Meggers1505
|77
|Caregivers for older adults receive LGBTQ training
|Jun 29
|Willis
|4
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC