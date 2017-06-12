WWI Illustrators of America: How Harry Townsend and F.C. Yohn Helped Win the War

Join nationally renowned author, James Thompson, at the Norwalk Historical Society's Mill Hill Historic Park on Tuesday, June 27 at 7:00pm for an introspective look at World War I artists, most specifically Norwalk artists, Harry Townsend and F.C. Yohn. Photo Credit: 5th Marines on the Last Night of the War Frederick C. Yohn 1920 Courtesy Navy Art Collection, Naval History and Heritage Command Join nationally renowned author, James Thompson, at the Norwalk Historical Society's Mill Hill Historic Park on Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at 7:00pm for an introspective look at World War I artists, most specifically Norwalk artists, Harry Townsend and F.C. Yohn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at StamfordPlus.com.