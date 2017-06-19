Work continues on the Head of the Harbor apartment complex on Monday, ...
Work continues on the Head of the Harbor apartment complex on Monday, June 19, 2017, in Norwalk, Conn. A Harvard University study ranked the Norwalk region in the bottom 10 of major metropolitan areas nationally for the burden of housing costs, whether for renters or owners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Diner and a show: Otters play up natural draw o... (Apr '09)
|12 hr
|Jim bob otter
|8
|Stamford Twilight League had a glorious history (Sep '09)
|14 hr
|ron russo
|10
|Twins look back on nearly a century in Connecticut
|Jun 17
|BPT
|1
|SHU Student Charged With Making Up Rape Story M...
|Jun 16
|BPT
|1
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Stamford
|Jun 15
|VictorOrians
|1
|PA man sentenced to 19 years for Connecticut ro...
|Jun 14
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Students claim lack of sleep hurts performance ... (Jan '09)
|Jun 12
|Theresa Stanton
|39
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC