With Temps Rising, Don't Leave Pets In Parked Cars, Police Warn
With temperatures rising ahead of the beginning of summer, pet owners need to be aware of the dangers of leaving their pets in parked cars. "Every year, hundreds of pets die from heat exhaustion because they are left in parked vehicles," the Norwalk Police Department said in a Facebook post.
