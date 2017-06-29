Westport Police: Stopped For Texting, Norwalk Man Faces Drug Charges
A Norwalk man faces drug charges after he was stopped for texting in his car on Post Road West Wednesday afternoon, police said. Around 4:30 p.m., an officer saw a grey Nissan Maxima traveling westbound at a speed of 46 miles per hour, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Norwalk Daily Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caregivers for older adults receive LGBTQ training
|8 hr
|Forest
|5
|Bridgeport Man Charged With 2014 Break-In At No...
|20 hr
|Gavone
|2
|Father, son arrested in New Canaan baseball par...
|Jun 21
|Was phartz
|4
|CT father, son arrested after teen injured duri...
|Jun 21
|MarshallS
|2
|Diner and a show: Otters play up natural draw o... (Apr '09)
|Jun 20
|Jim bob otter
|8
|Stamford Twilight League had a glorious history (Sep '09)
|Jun 20
|ron russo
|10
|Twins look back on nearly a century in Connecticut
|Jun 17
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC