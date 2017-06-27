Westport Police: Norwalk Man Flees Scene Of Crash Into Mailboxes
A Norwalk man who crashed his car into several mailboxes in Westport and ran off was arrested Friday after officers found him not far from the scene, police said. Daniel Molina, 22, of Wolfpit Avenue, was charged with evading responsibility and failure to drive in the proper lane, police said.
