Weston Physical Therapist Sentenced For Tax Fraud, Obstruction
A 49-year-old Weston who pleaded guilty to tax fraud and obstructing an audit of Medicare claims related to her Norwalk physical therapy clinic was sentenced Monday, prosecutors said. Danielle Faux was sentenced to two years of probation, the first six months of which she must spend in home confinement.
