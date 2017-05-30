Weekend Wraps Up With Rain Likely, Falling Temps In Norwalk
Rain is expected to move into Fairfield County by Sunday afternoon, with cloudy skies and temperatures dropping to about 55 degrees overnight, the National Weather Service. The chance of rain is 70 percent, with rain likely and thunderstorms possible between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., the weather service said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Norwalk Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|johnharby
|557
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jun 1
|Lottery Traitors ...
|518
|NEW CANAAN, the Ivory Tower of Fairfield County (Jul '07)
|May 31
|Heitzler
|36
|Bridgeport man allegedly assaulted his ex-girlf...
|May 25
|BPT
|1
|Man asleep behind wheel charged with DUI
|May 23
|kosher nostra
|5
|Entrepreneurs betting on book and record stores
|May 18
|BPT
|1
|Flank steak satisfies young, old (Sep '09)
|May 18
|BPT
|7
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC