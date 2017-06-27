Volleyball tournament raises more than $5,000
Roughly 100 community members and dozens of volunteers helped raise more than $5,000 this past weekend at the Second Annual Accurate Auto Volleyball Tournament held at Calf Pasture Beach in Norwalk, Conn. on Saturday, June 24, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Father, son arrested in New Canaan baseball par...
|Jun 21
|Was phartz
|4
|CT father, son arrested after teen injured duri...
|Jun 21
|MarshallS
|2
|Diner and a show: Otters play up natural draw o... (Apr '09)
|Jun 20
|Jim bob otter
|8
|Stamford Twilight League had a glorious history (Sep '09)
|Jun 20
|ron russo
|10
|Twins look back on nearly a century in Connecticut
|Jun 17
|BPT
|1
|SHU Student Charged With Making Up Rape Story M...
|Jun 16
|BPT
|1
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Stamford
|Jun 15
|VictorOrians
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC