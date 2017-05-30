Two Trinity graduates' tenacity guided high school successes

University of Washington-bound she said, Xuanming Da, 19, of Stamford, receives her Trinity Catholic High School dipolma during the commencement at the school in Stamford, Conn., Saturday, June 3, 2017. University of Washington-bound she said, Xuanming Da, 19, of Stamford, receives her Trinity Catholic High School dipolma during the commencement at the school in Stamford, Conn., Saturday, June 3, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.