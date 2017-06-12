Too Hot For Class: Early Dismissals Planned At 11 Norwalk Schools On Monday
Due to the very hot weather expected Monday, there will be early dismissal at 11 schools in Norwalk, the district said on Facebook.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Norwalk Daily Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students claim lack of sleep hurts performance ... (Jan '09)
|12 hr
|Theresa Stanton
|39
|PA man sentenced to 19 years for Connecticut ro...
|14 hr
|BPT
|1
|Pride in the Park continues to exceed expectations
|Sun
|BPT
|1
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Jun 10
|Tom
|76
|Bridgeport man allegedly stole cash at Jennings...
|Jun 7
|BPT
|4
|The Tasty Yolk in Bridgeport among country's be...
|Jun 7
|BPT
|3
|Cow's Outside calls in quits in Danbury (Mar '08)
|Jun 7
|MichaelCWilson
|219
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC