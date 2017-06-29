Thunderstorms Could Add Fireworks To July 4th Forecast In Norwalk

It could be lights out for some outdoor activities, including fireworks displays, because thunderstorms could impact Fairfield County on both Monday, July 3rd, and Tuesday, July 4th, according to AccuWeather.com. There is a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, but it could wash out some outdoor activities in the area over the holiday depending on when it arrives, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Norwalk Daily Voice.