Thunderstorms Could Add Fireworks To July 4th Forecast In Norwalk
It could be lights out for some outdoor activities, including fireworks displays, because thunderstorms could impact Fairfield County on both Monday, July 3rd, and Tuesday, July 4th, according to AccuWeather.com. There is a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, but it could wash out some outdoor activities in the area over the holiday depending on when it arrives, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Norwalk Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport Man Charged With 2014 Break-In At No...
|8 hr
|BPT
|1
|Father, son arrested in New Canaan baseball par...
|Jun 21
|Was phartz
|4
|CT father, son arrested after teen injured duri...
|Jun 21
|MarshallS
|2
|Diner and a show: Otters play up natural draw o... (Apr '09)
|Jun 20
|Jim bob otter
|8
|Stamford Twilight League had a glorious history (Sep '09)
|Jun 20
|ron russo
|10
|Twins look back on nearly a century in Connecticut
|Jun 17
|BPT
|1
|SHU Student Charged With Making Up Rape Story M...
|Jun 16
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC