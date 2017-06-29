Thunderstorms Could Add Fireworks To ...

Thunderstorms Could Add Fireworks To July 4th Forecast In Norwalk

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Norwalk Daily Voice

It could be lights out for some outdoor activities, including fireworks displays, because thunderstorms could impact Fairfield County on both Monday, July 3rd, and Tuesday, July 4th, according to AccuWeather.com. There is a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, but it could wash out some outdoor activities in the area over the holiday depending on when it arrives, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Norwalk Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bridgeport Man Charged With 2014 Break-In At No... 8 hr BPT 1
News Father, son arrested in New Canaan baseball par... Jun 21 Was phartz 4
News CT father, son arrested after teen injured duri... Jun 21 MarshallS 2
News Diner and a show: Otters play up natural draw o... (Apr '09) Jun 20 Jim bob otter 8
News Stamford Twilight League had a glorious history (Sep '09) Jun 20 ron russo 10
News Twins look back on nearly a century in Connecticut Jun 17 BPT 1
News SHU Student Charged With Making Up Rape Story M... Jun 16 BPT 1
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iraq
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Norwalk, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,690 • Total comments across all topics: 282,114,668

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC