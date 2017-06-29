Three new homes pop up at corner of Scribner Ave, Flax Hill
Roam Lozada works with Sturges Construction on the three new homes that were built where one historic home once stood Tuesday, June 27, 2017, at 319 Flax Hill Road in Norwalk, Conn. Norwalkers tried for months to find a way to save the historic home before it was demolished to make way for the development.
