Summer Starts With A Bang As Thunderstorms Approach Norwalk
The first day of summer could be a wet one in Fairfield County, as scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to hit Wednesday afternoon. The showers and thunderstorms are predicted to arrive after 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
