Stamford Resident Ordained A Priest In The Diocese Of Bridgeport
Nearly 700 family, friends and priests celebrated Saturday as three new priests were ordained into the priesthood in the Diocese of Bridgeport. All three priests celebrated their First Masses on Sunday: Vasquez Romero at Assumption Parish in Westport; Iannacone at St. Mary's in Norwalk; and Prieto at St. Joseph in Danbury.
