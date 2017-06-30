Southside Johnny adds extra sizzle to Norwalk's fireworks show

During Monday night's fireworks celebration at Calf Pasture Beach, at least one of the aerial pyrotechnics should be lit in honor of Michael Mocciae , Norwalk's director of recreation and parks. Certainly, the grand finale fireworks spectacular would be the most appropriate, since Mocciae is retiring next week after 32½ years of service with the city of Norwalk - 22 of those as Norwalk's parks director.

