There are on the Norwalk Citizen News story from Yesterday, titled Pride in the Park continues to exceed expectations. In it, Norwalk Citizen News reports that:

Norwalk residents Steven Bedoya, left, and Greg Ulrich held hands as they walked through the Triangle Community Center's annual Pride in the Park celebration at Mathews Park in Norwalk on Saturday. Norwalk residents Steven Bedoya, left, and Greg Ulrich held hands as they walked through the Triangle Community Center's annual Pride in the Park celebration at Mathews Park in Norwalk on Saturday.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.