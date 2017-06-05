Powerful opioid carfentanil claims first Connecticut victim
In this photo released by the US Drug Enforcement Agency, DEA, and taken on Oct. 21, 2016, a sample of carfentanil is being analyzed at the DEAs Special Testing and Research Laboratory in Sterling, Va. In this photo released by the US Drug Enforcement Agency, DEA, and taken on Oct. 21, 2016, a sample of carfentanil is being analyzed at the DEAs Special Testing and Research Laboratory in Sterling, Va.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|3 hr
|Tom
|76
|Bridgeport man allegedly stole cash at Jennings...
|Jun 7
|BPT
|4
|The Tasty Yolk in Bridgeport among country's be...
|Jun 7
|BPT
|3
|Cow's Outside calls in quits in Danbury (Mar '08)
|Jun 7
|MichaelCWilson
|219
|SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08)
|Jun 5
|johnharby
|557
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jun 1
|Lottery Traitors ...
|518
|NEW CANAAN, the Ivory Tower of Fairfield County (Jul '07)
|May 31
|Heitzler
|36
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC