Police: Norwalk Woman Tried To Swipe $1,200 In Drugs From Fairfield Store
A Norwalk woman was arrested Saturday after she left a Fairfield Stop & Shop without paying for more than $1,200 in over-the-counter medications, police said. Christina Foley, 32, of Benedict Street, was charged with fifth-degree larceny.
