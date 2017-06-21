Photo Flash: Shakespeare on the Sound presents MACBETH

Performances begin TONIGHT for the Shakespeare on the Sound's immersive production of Macbeth. Directed by Artistic Director Claire Shannon Kelly , Macbeth will transform the idyllic Pinkney Park on the Five Mile River to the eerie Scottish Highlands to create an immersive experience for the audience; Macbeth's journey will be their journey too.

