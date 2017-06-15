Performances Begin Tonight for MACBETH at Shakespeare on the Sound
Performances begin TONIGHT for the Shakespeare on the Sound's immersive production of Macbeth. Directed by Artistic Director Claire Shannon Kelly , Macbeth will transform the idyllic Pinkney Park on the Five Mile River to the eerie Scottish Highlands to create an immersive experience for the audience; Macbeth's journey will be their journey too.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Stamford
|1 hr
|VictorOrians
|1
|PA man sentenced to 19 years for Connecticut ro...
|Wed
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Students claim lack of sleep hurts performance ... (Jan '09)
|Mon
|Theresa Stanton
|39
|Pride in the Park continues to exceed expectations
|Jun 11
|BPT
|1
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Jun 10
|Tom
|76
|Bridgeport man allegedly stole cash at Jennings...
|Jun 7
|BPT
|4
|The Tasty Yolk in Bridgeport among country's be...
|Jun 7
|BPT
|3
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC