Performances Begin Tonight for MACBETH at Shakespeare on the Sound

Performances begin TONIGHT for the Shakespeare on the Sound's immersive production of Macbeth. Directed by Artistic Director Claire Shannon Kelly , Macbeth will transform the idyllic Pinkney Park on the Five Mile River to the eerie Scottish Highlands to create an immersive experience for the audience; Macbeth's journey will be their journey too.

