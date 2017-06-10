Officials: Connecticut overdose death involved carfentanil
Connecticut officials say carfentanil , an extremely powerful synthetic opioid sometimes used to sedate elephants, was part of an overdose death in April. The Norwalk man's death confirmed by the state medical examiner's office is believed to be Connecticut's first involving the substance.
