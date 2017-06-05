Norwalk's Finest Carry The Torch For Special Olympics
Norwalk Police officers showed their support for the Special Olympics on Friday when they carried the torch as part of the Connecticut Law Enforcement Torch Run. The torch run began on Wednesday and lasted through Friday.
