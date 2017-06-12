Norwalk woman allegedly hit car at Sa...

Norwalk woman allegedly hit car at Saxe Middle School

A 66-year-old Norwalk woman was arrested after she allegedly fled the scene of a crash at Saxe Middle School . On June 12 around 4 p.m., police responded to Saxe on a report that a woman hit a parked car while backing out of a parking space and then drove away.

