Norwalk warranty firm in Epic buyout
Epic Insurance Brokers and Consultants announced June 19, 2017 its acquisition of After Inc., a warranty services and analytics provider that has listed offices at One Selleck St. in Norwalk, Conn. Epic Insurance Brokers and Consultants announced June 19, 2017 its acquisition of After Inc., a warranty services and analytics provider that has listed offices at One Selleck St. in Norwalk, Conn.
