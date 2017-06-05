Norwalk Transitions: South Norwalk
South Norwalk: A Devine Bros. truck delivers cement on Tuesday, June 6, 2017, at the Washington Village project site in South Norwalk under development by Trinity Financial, even as Spinnaker Real Estate Partners' Maritime Village apartment and commercial complex takes shape at the corner of Raymond Street and Day Street.
