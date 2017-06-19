Norwalk Transitions: Boom Thai
With its signature InThai Drunken Noodles dish, InThai reopens in Stamford Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at 83 Atlantic St. For its part, Boom Thai brings to Norwalk its own menu of Thai curries, entrees like tamarind duck, and of course Pad Thai. For information, call 229-0073 or visit www.boomthairestaurant.com.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Twins look back on nearly a century in Connecticut
|Sat
|BPT
|1
|SHU Student Charged With Making Up Rape Story M...
|Jun 16
|BPT
|1
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Stamford
|Jun 15
|VictorOrians
|1
|PA man sentenced to 19 years for Connecticut ro...
|Jun 14
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Students claim lack of sleep hurts performance ... (Jan '09)
|Jun 12
|Theresa Stanton
|39
|Pride in the Park continues to exceed expectations
|Jun 11
|BPT
|1
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Jun 10
|Tom
|76
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC