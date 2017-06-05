Norwalk School Budget That Includes Layoffs, Cuts Moves Forward
The Norwalk Board of Education Finance Committee approved a budget Thursday night that includes several large cuts and layoffs in an effort to decrease its deficit, according to the Hour. The cuts to the 2017-18 school year budget include trimming 1 percent of each school's budget, as well as eliminating 45 employee positions and cutting programs such as preschool at Brookside Elementary, middle school private music lessons, and closing the pool at Norwalk High School, the Hour reported.
