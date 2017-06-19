Norwalk Police Recognize Detective For Work On Overdose Case
The Norwalk Police Department recently honored Detective John Bell as the May 2017 Officer of the Month for his work investigating an opioid overdose death. Due to Bell's work and determination, an arrest warrant was issued for a suspect in the case.
