Norwalk Police Charge Teen In Deli Robbery
Authorities have charged an 18-year-old Norwalk man in connection to a deli robbery in East Norwalk last month, according to The Hour. Barry Turner, of Norden Place, turned himself in after learning of the warrant for his arrest.
