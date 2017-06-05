Norwalk Overdose Is First Fatality Fr...

Norwalk Overdose Is First Fatality From Powerful Opioid Carfentanil In CT

The fatal overdose of a man in Norwalk in April is believed to be the first death in Connecticut linked to carfentanil, according to The Hour. Carfentanil, a synthetic opioid sometimes used to sedate elephants, is 100 times more potent than fentanyl, which is 50 times more potent than heroin, Connecticut State Police said.

