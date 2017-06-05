Norwalk Overdose Is First Fatality From Powerful Opioid Carfentanil In CT
The fatal overdose of a man in Norwalk in April is believed to be the first death in Connecticut linked to carfentanil, according to The Hour. Carfentanil, a synthetic opioid sometimes used to sedate elephants, is 100 times more potent than fentanyl, which is 50 times more potent than heroin, Connecticut State Police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Daily Voice.
