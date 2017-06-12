Norwalk Opens Cooling Centers For First Heat Wave Of The Season
With temperatures rising into the 90s Tuesday and humidity making it feel even hotter, the city of Norwalk has opened a couple cooling centers and is reminding residents to keep cool during the extreme heat. Public libraries and City Hall are open and serve as the city's cooling centers.
