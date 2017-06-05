Norwalk Men Charged With Assaulting And Robbing Friend
Two Norwalk men were charged with robbing a friend after they were found trying to hide in a basement on Saturday morning, according to the Hour. The victim told police that he had been hanging out with 30-year-old Anwar Myers and 21-year-old Donald Smith when they went to go buy beer, the Hour reported.
