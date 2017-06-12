Norwalk man's wallet stolen at Darien Whole Foods
On June 5 around 7 p.m., the man accidentally left his wallet on a counter at the Ledge Road business. When he realized he left his wallet behind, he returned to the counter to find it missing.
