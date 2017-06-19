Norwalk man hospitalized following boat explosion
A 34-year-old Norwalk man is being treated for serious facial injuries at Bridgeport Hospital 's burn center following an explosion on his boat Saturday night. Norwalk police and fire marine units were dispatched at 7:12 p.m. to the area of Great Reef near the Darien line on an initial report of a boat explosion and fire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Diner and a show: Otters play up natural draw o... (Apr '09)
|6 hr
|Jim bob otter
|8
|Stamford Twilight League had a glorious history (Sep '09)
|8 hr
|ron russo
|10
|Twins look back on nearly a century in Connecticut
|Jun 17
|BPT
|1
|SHU Student Charged With Making Up Rape Story M...
|Jun 16
|BPT
|1
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Stamford
|Jun 15
|VictorOrians
|1
|PA man sentenced to 19 years for Connecticut ro...
|Jun 14
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Students claim lack of sleep hurts performance ... (Jan '09)
|Jun 12
|Theresa Stanton
|39
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC