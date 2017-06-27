Norwalk Man Driving Drunk On Vespa Wanted In Florida, Darien Police Say

A Norwalk man who blew through two red lights on a Vespa on the Post Road in Darien is facing more than just traffic charges, police said. An officer saw Julian Andres Santa, 34, fail to stop for two red lights at Tokeneke Road and Center Street and then swerve into the oncoming lane on twice on his Vespa scooter, police said.

