Norwalk Man Driving Drunk On Vespa Wanted In Florida, Darien Police Say
A Norwalk man who blew through two red lights on a Vespa on the Post Road in Darien is facing more than just traffic charges, police said. An officer saw Julian Andres Santa, 34, fail to stop for two red lights at Tokeneke Road and Center Street and then swerve into the oncoming lane on twice on his Vespa scooter, police said.
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Father, son arrested in New Canaan baseball par...
|Jun 21
|Was phartz
|4
|CT father, son arrested after teen injured duri...
|Jun 21
|MarshallS
|2
|Diner and a show: Otters play up natural draw o... (Apr '09)
|Jun 20
|Jim bob otter
|8
|Stamford Twilight League had a glorious history (Sep '09)
|Jun 20
|ron russo
|10
|Twins look back on nearly a century in Connecticut
|Jun 17
|BPT
|1
|SHU Student Charged With Making Up Rape Story M...
|Jun 16
|BPT
|1
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Stamford
|Jun 15
|VictorOrians
|1
