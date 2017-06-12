Norwalk Man Charged With Secretly Putting Camera In Roommate's Closet
A 43-year-old man was charged with putting a camera in his roommate's closet wall at their Perry Avenue home in Norwalk, according to the Hour. The victim told police that she discovered the camera in a small hole in the wall on Monday night, the Hour reported.
