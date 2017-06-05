Norwalk man charged with DUI in Darien

Norwalk man charged with DUI in Darien

A 22-year-old Norwalk man was charged with driving under the influence after he was pulled for allegedly turning right in a left-hand lane. On June 1 around 12:30 a.m., an officer on the Post Road saw a red Toyota Camry make a right turn onto Old Kings Highway South from the left lane.

