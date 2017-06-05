Norwalk man charged with DUI in Darien
A 22-year-old Norwalk man was charged with driving under the influence after he was pulled for allegedly turning right in a left-hand lane. On June 1 around 12:30 a.m., an officer on the Post Road saw a red Toyota Camry make a right turn onto Old Kings Highway South from the left lane.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Tasty Yolk in Bridgeport among country's be...
|7 hr
|BPT
|1
|Bridgeport man allegedly stole cash at Jennings...
|12 hr
|BPT
|1
|SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08)
|Mon
|johnharby
|557
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jun 1
|Lottery Traitors ...
|518
|NEW CANAAN, the Ivory Tower of Fairfield County (Jul '07)
|May 31
|Heitzler
|36
|Bridgeport man allegedly assaulted his ex-girlf...
|May 25
|BPT
|1
|Man asleep behind wheel charged with DUI
|May 23
|kosher nostra
|5
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC