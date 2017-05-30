Norwalk Knights Of Columbus Raise $1,200 For Veterans At Patriot Dinner
The Norwalk-based Knights of Columbus Bishop Fenwick Assembly 100 recently hosted its Inaugural Patriot Dinner, which raised $1,200 for the Bridgeport-based veterans organization Homes for the Brave. The fundraiser dinner took place on Armed Forces Day, May 20, at the Knights Hall , 16 Hendricks Ave. in Norwalk.
