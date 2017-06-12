Norwalk firm leads among Conn. alternate electric providers
Crius Energy CEO Michael Fallquist in 2011 in Brazil, during a company environmental initiative. In 2017, Crius led all alternative electricity billers in Connecticut where the company has its headquarters in Norwalk, with 15 percent of the customers who do not use standard utility service from Eversource Energy, United Illuminating or municipal providers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PA man sentenced to 19 years for Connecticut ro...
|14 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Students claim lack of sleep hurts performance ... (Jan '09)
|Mon
|Theresa Stanton
|39
|Pride in the Park continues to exceed expectations
|Jun 11
|BPT
|1
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Jun 10
|Tom
|76
|Bridgeport man allegedly stole cash at Jennings...
|Jun 7
|BPT
|4
|The Tasty Yolk in Bridgeport among country's be...
|Jun 7
|BPT
|3
|Cow's Outside calls in quits in Danbury (Mar '08)
|Jun 7
|MichaelCWilson
|219
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC